చెట్టు నాటి నీళ్లు పోశారు: లంకలో కోహ్లీ, అనుష్క గో గ్రీన్ (ఫోటోలు)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli and star actress Anushka Sharma went on a rather green date in Sri Lanka. The two were seen together planting some saplings, and also were clicked with a few friends in Dambulla. Kohli and Anushka were earlier also spotted together in New York where the two were seen enjoying a much needed break.