He might have retired from international cricket but Shahid Afridi has once again proven that there's still a lot left in him. The former Pakistan captain smashed a 42-ball century playing for his county side Hampshire against Derbyshire Falcons in the ongoing Natwest T20 Blast match on Tuesday (August 22).