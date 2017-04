'సూపర్ స్టార్' కోహ్లీకి, టీమిండియాకు థ్యాంక్స్: షాహిద్ అఫ్రిది

కోహ్లీ ఇచ్చిన అరుదైన గిప్ట్‌కు పాకిస్థాన్ మాజీ క్రికెట‌ర్‌ షాహిద్ అఫ్రిది కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలియజేశాడు.

Virat Kohli's shirt, signed by Indian team, for Shahid Afridi, with a message "always a pleasure playing against you." pic.twitter.com/KexlCjTNeZ

Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli . Respect superstar, hope to see you soon 😊 pic.twitter.com/DGz8aMs1Xv

English summary

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is moved by the gesture of the Indian cricket team for sending him a farewell gift. A a show of respect to the Pakistani cricketer, who decided to retire from all formats of international cricket, Team India sent a signed Virat Kohli jersey to Afridi.