Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

You're most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events. ☺️ #HopeNotOut https://t.co/Rv1NNPJGC5

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN . Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb

English summary

India and Pakistan may not have active cricketing relation now, courtesy political turmoil between the two nations. But that has not prevented cricketers from India and Pakistan to keep their bond going. Indian skipper Virat Kohli donated his bat to the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) founded by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.