On his birthday, here's @ShaneWarne reflecting on his famous ball of the century on his first ball of the 1993 Ashes against Mike Gatting. pic.twitter.com/sgeRGZU0nY

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, who turned 48 on Wednesday revealed how he bowled the 'Ball of the Century' to former England batsman Mike Gatting during the first Ashes Test in 1993. The 'Ball of the Century', also known as the 'Gatting Ball', took place at Old Trafford, Manchester.