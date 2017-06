ఐసీసీ టోర్నీలు: సచిన్‌ రికార్డును బద్దలు కొట్టిన ధావన్‌

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Three innings in the 2017 Champions Trophy and Shikhar Dhawan has amassed a total of 271 runs, including two half-centuries and a ton at an average of 90.3. Enroute his 78 off 83 on Sunday against South Africa, Dhawan went past Sachin Tendulkar and became the quickest to reach 1,000 runs in ICC organised 50-over matches.