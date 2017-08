ధావన్ సరికొత్త రికార్డు: సెంచరీ తర్వాత వినూత్న సంబరం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Century for @SDhawan25 ! His sixth in Tests, his second of this series and his third against Sri Lanka! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/DtiPwA7CmB

English summary

India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan continued his domination of the Sri Lankan attack with his second hundred of the series, taking just 107 balls to reach the three-figure mark on the opening day of the third Test at the Pallekele International Stadium. It is his sixth Test hundred.