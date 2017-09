Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Rahul at the top is a better bet than at no 4. Maybe busier than Rahane. But then Rahane was picked as 3rd opener,was MOS in the West Indies

Interesting to see how India go in the absence of Dhawan. Rahane as the designated 3rd opener? Or go to Rahul with Pandey a long term no 4?

Mom is recovering... Her health is much better than before. Thank you every1 fr your support 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SasYjC8ftB

English summary

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Dhawan for the aforementioned matches.