అమ్మ ఆరోగ్యం మెరుగుపడింది: ట్విట్టర్లో ధావన్

Mom is recovering... Her health is much better than before. Thank you every1 fr your support 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SasYjC8ftB

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has shared an image with his mother and said she's recovering well. The left-handed batsman, who had to cut short his tour of Sri Lanka due to his mother's ill health, thanked his fans for their support.