ఎఫ్‌ 16 అంటే ఇష్టం: షోయబ్ అక్తర్ సంబరాల వెనుక రహస్యం ఇదే

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

This fab machine was soaring in the Sky over my house along with miraj & f16 & da sounds of jets makes me go crazy like a kid .. Love PAK. pic.twitter.com/HSwasDiMjf

And this F-16 was better thn All. Celebration after talking wicket bcoz I wanted to be a fighter pilot more I have endless love for jets.. pic.twitter.com/PA0i93ySrv

English summary

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar was widely regarded as one of the fastest and most lethal bowlers in the world. His fearsome pace saw many batsmen retiring hurt after being hit by his deliveries. But the fiery pace merchant is remembered more for his 'flying' celebration after taking a wicket.