టీవీ ప్రోమోలో నవ్వులు: కమెడియన్లుగా పాక్ మాజీ బౌలర్లు అక్తర్‌, అక్రమ్‌

Our new prom shoot with Bhai saab .. Love the act of Waz Bhai just simply brilliant ... pic.twitter.com/zcuMRthz7S

English summary

Fearsome Pakistan fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram, who demolished many an opposition with their fierce pace, do have a funny side to them, as was evident from a television promo in Pakistan where the duo is engaged in some slapstick buffoonery.