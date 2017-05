సన్ రైజర్స్ కు షాక్.. సొంత మైదానంలో తొలిసారి ఓటమి, అదీ 12 పరుగుల తేడాతో

ఐపీఎల్-10లో భాగంగా శనివారం నగరంలోని రాజీవ్ గాంధీ స్టేడియంలో రైజింగ్ పుణె తో జరిగిన మ్యాచ్ లో సన్ రైజర్స్ 12 పరుగుల తేడాతో ఓటమి పాలైంది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Jaydev Unadkat's brilliance with the ball guided Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to 12 runs win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match 44 of IPL 2017. Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Rising Pune Supergiant to 148/8 in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday (May 6). In the match between the two sides who are desperate to win a match to seal their play-offs berth, Pune hardly got it going and kept losing wickets.Ben Stokes (39 runs off 25 deliveries) provided the thrust in the middle and a late quickfire cameo from Mahendra Singh Dhoni (31 off 21) lifted Pune to 148/8. Hyderabad kept it tight at the beginning as Pune got off to a poor start. In-form opener Rahul Tripathi (1) was run-out by a direct throw from Bipul Sharma from short fine-leg after he flicked a delivery from left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra in the fifth delivery of the second over and decided to run but was sent back by Ajinkya Rahane.