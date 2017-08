Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Friday ruled out another series whitewash for India as the ongoing series in Sri Lanka changes format to One-Day Internationals. The five-match ODI series begins on Sunday at Dambulla.