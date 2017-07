దిషా పటానీని మించిన అందం: కుర్రకారు కొత్త క్రష్ స్మృతి మందాన

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The Indian Women’s cricket team is under the limelight for their stellar performance at the ICC Women’s World Cup. The Indian Women’s cricket team have been on a winning streak and are at the top of the points table. One star player who is being noticed a lot has to be opening bats-woman Smriti Mandhana, who is being called as India’s latest crush and people online cannot stop comparing her to Disha Patani and are falling head over heels in love with the talented cricketer.