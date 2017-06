ఆటలో గంగూలీనే మరపిస్తుంది: ఎవరీ స్మృతి మందాన

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

A super smiley @mandhana_smriti faces the press after a super century, and despite her 90 and 106 she still wants more runs! #WIvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/P5f1HrWdlk

Thank You for all the lovely wishes, really appreciate the support 🙏. Team did the job for us. @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/E7aNGqlVtI

RECAP: A stunning century by @mandhana_smriti helped make it two from two for @BCCIWomen ! ➡️ https://t.co/JYmT06JEXM #WIvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/K3Jte7U3Zd

English summary

With increased popularity of women’s cricket, more players have started coming into the limelight. And one of the players who’s been highly spoken about in the last one year has been 20-year-old Indian opener, Smriti Mandhana.