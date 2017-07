Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Heartbroken 💔 Can't watch Tears in her eyes. It's just a game. We all want you to smile @mandhana_smriti ❤ #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/HEw4SybO3W

English summary

Mandhana who had a dazzling start to the tournament seemed to have lost her magic touch as far as the last few matches are concerned. After getting off to a flyer against England, scoring 90 runs, Mandhana followed it up with a swashbuckling century in the second against the Caribbean.