కెప్టెన్సీకి గుడ్ బై: ధోని నిర్ణయంతో ఆనందించేదెవరో తెలుసా?

పరిమిత ఓవర్ల కెప్టెన్సీ నుంచి తప్పుకుంటున్నట్లు ధోని ప్రకటించిన వెంటనే సోషల్ మీడియాలో క్రికెటర్లతో పాటు అభిమానులు సైతం తమదైన శైలిలో హాస్యచతురత ప్రదర్శించారు.

Dhoni has given up captaincy for the better future of his team. The one person who should take hint from him is Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Dhoni has decided to step down as the captain. Time for Rohit Sharma also to step down as the talent.

If it were Tamil Nadu, Kohli and others would have been at Dhoni's place asking Sakshi to take over as the captain.

Dhoni retires as captain. This is like Demahitization just after Demonetization in the country.

English summary

Just like his retirement from Tests in 2014, MS Dhoni surprised everyone when he stepped down as the captain of Indian ODI and T20I team. There were mixed reactions among fans as the coolest captain to have led the Indian Cricket team in 199 ODIs finished his career 1 ODI short of an amazing landmark.