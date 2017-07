రైల్లో సీటు కోసం గొడవ: గంగూలీకి చేదు అనుభవం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Story first published: Monday, July 17, 2017, 11:30 [IST]

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was forced to change his berth while traveling in train for unveiling his statue at Balurghat in West Bengal on Saturday. According to a report in CricTracker, Ganguly, who was traveling with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Abhishek Dalmiya, found his AC 1st class seat already occupied by another passenger.