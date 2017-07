Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

The spat that erupted between Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly after the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) chose Anil Kumble as head coach of Team India last year seems to be continuing. It is reliably learnt that Ganguly, during the interview process on Monday, had a heated argument with Ravi Shastri with regard to the support staff he will be given, should he get the job.