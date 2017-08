Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

God is great..thanks for the all the love and support pic.twitter.com/THyjfbBSFv

English summary

The Kerala High courthe Kerala High Court lifted the lifetime ban imposed on former India fast bowler S Sreesanth, paving the way for his return to competitive action.The 34-year-old was one of the playerscharged for spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL.