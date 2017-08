Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

PCB welcomes statement by SLC President to hold couple of T20 matches in Pak at the conclusion of their series in UAE in October 2017. 👍 https://t.co/vfiLn9zM60

@najamsethi meeting with @OfficialSLC board, SL seriously considering to vist Pakistan to play at least one T20I in September. #Pakistan #

English summary

Sri Lanka's cricket board has approved a tour to Pakistan, eight years after a deadly militant attack against the team brought top international games there to a standstill, officials said Monday. Sri Lanka Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala said after a security assessment, the team had been cleared to play three Twenty20 internationals including "at least one" in Lahore, scene of the 2009 attack which left eight people dead.