లంక జట్టుకు కలిసిరాని 2017: ఖాతాలో మరో చెత్త రికార్డు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Sri Lanka has had a nightmare of a year in 2017 when it comes to cricket. From losing back to back matches to being plagued by injuries, the team members have been left scratching their heads, clueless of how to emerge from the abyss they’ve been thrown into. To add insult to injury, the Lankans have been guilty of putting down a lot of catches in the cricketing year of 2017, making their plight even more severe.