టీమిండియా ఆరో క్లీన్ స్వీప్: కోహ్లీ కెప్టెన్సీలో మూడోసారి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Sixth 5-0 clean sweep for India & three if them have come under Virat Kohli! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/VhMHV35txn

English summary

Virat Kohli hit a second straight century as India swept the one-day international series 5-0 by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fifth and final match on Sunday.