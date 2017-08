బ్రాడ్ అరుదైన ఘనత: బోథమ్ రికార్డు బద్దలు (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

WICKET! Powell run out by @jimmy9 for 20! WI 47/3 #ENGvWI Match centre: https://t.co/rxDAQ4457N pic.twitter.com/we8qcw8kr8

ENGLAND WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 209 RUNS! 🙌 19 wickets in the day! #ENGvWI https://t.co/rxDAQ4457N pic.twitter.com/kyTFKmAW9u

English summary

Stuart Broad lent a famous hand as England took a remarkable 19 wickets on day three of this country’s inaugural floodlit Test to inflict a crushing innings-and-209-run defeat on hapless West Indies at Edgbaston.