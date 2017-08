Cricket

English summary

While Kohli has cleared the air by denying he will sit out of this ODI series, one player who may get an ODI recall, when the selectors pick the squad on Sunday, is batsman Suresh Raina. On Friday, the left-hander tweeted his pictures with his close friend and former Indian captain MS Dhoni at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, where both have been undergoing a fitness regime.