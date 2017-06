Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands . #ModiInNetherlands pic.twitter.com/tQPsmvUQlx

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 10:35 [IST]

Senior India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday (June 27) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Netherlands. Raina, who is holidaying with his wife Priyanka, met PM Modi in Amsterdam along with his wife.