Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

A well spent day at #NCA ! Always so much to learn from @msdhoni and be inspired 💪 #NCA #Bangalore #inspiring #motivating pic.twitter.com/tywlVIfzxw

English summary

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been out of the limelight for quite a while now, ever since India left for Sri Lanka for the Test series. As for Suresh Raina, he has been out of action for even longer, not being visible since the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL).