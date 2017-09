Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

1/3 congrats to @TKRiders for once again becoming the @CPL champions Massive congrats to my @sknpatriots team as well 4 a great campaign

2/3 My sincere apologies 2 umpire Brathwaite and the spectators for my excessive appealing. I did apologise 2 him numerous times afterwards

3/3 I love playin the game with a passion but this is not the type of behaviour dat should be displayed Hope 2 entertain again soon ✌❤

English summary

The fun loving Shamsi bowled a terrific spell. But, the heat of the moment created by the closely fought contest, however, trapped him into committing a disciplinary gaffe. It was highly unexpected from him, and this surprisingly strange burst out has now put in the bad light among match officials.