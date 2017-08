అరుదైన గౌరవం: అంకుల్ పెర్సికి కోహ్లీ సేన బహుమతి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Team India registered an emphatic win over the hosts Sri Lanka in the second Test of the 3-match Test series. The win at Colombo has ensured that the Indian team has an unassailable lead in the series. Soon after the win, the Virat Kohli-led side made a very sweet gesture for one of the most iconic fans of Sri Lankan cricket – Uncle Percy. Uncle Percy is one of the most prominent names among the cricket fanatics.