Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99 . Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja 😊

English summary

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to his cap on Tuesday after overtaking Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan as the ICC no.1 Test all-rounder. The Saurashtra cricketer was also leading the bowling charts, but thanks to his heroics in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, Jadeja unlocked another achievement.