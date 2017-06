Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 11:03 [IST]

English summary

In the age of social media when it's easy to grab eyeballs with weird activities, a mechanical engineer - Upendra Nath Bramhachari - has applied for the post of head coach of the Indian team with an aim to "drag an arrogant Virat Kohli on right track".