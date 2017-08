గంభీర్ నీకు ఏ విధంగా సాయపడగలను: 'ఏక్ ఆశా'పై షారుక్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips 'No one should sleep hungry' #ggf #communitykitchen1 pic.twitter.com/EsZEG84rVI

Let me know my Captain how I can be of use to ur initiative. Bless u https://t.co/ZD5ewpc3gJ

English summary

Gautam Gambhir's never-say-die attitude on the field has always been appreciated by fans. Even though the stylish left-hander isn't wearing India colors at the moment, he continues to strike a chord with fans off the field. In a touching initiative, Gambhir has launched a campaign to feed the poor and hungry free of cost at West Patel Nagar in New Delhi.