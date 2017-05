'నిమిషానికి 60 సెకన్లు - ఒక సెకనుకు 100 స్టంపింగ్స్': ధోనిపై పొగడ్త

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

How quick those hands of M S Dhoni! There should be some insurance to them! #indvnz

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 13:03 [IST]

English summary

India took the field at the Kennington Oval in London to play their first warm-up game before the ICC Champions Trophy begins next week. The defending champions were up against New Zealand, who have been in decent ODI form. Williamson called right at the toss and elected to bat first.