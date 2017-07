Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,,competitive Cricket,,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17 https://t.co/LHeSmK1k26

@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17

English summary

Former Pakistan head coach and captain Waqar Younis has clarified his opinion of the Women’s Cricket World Cup after his earlier comment on the tournament’s format sent Twitter into a frenzy.