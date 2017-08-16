'ధోని గురించి మాట్లాడేందుకు అసలు నువ్వు ఎవరు?’

హైదరాబాద్: బీసీసీఐ చీఫ్ సెలక్టర్ ఎమ్మెస్కే ప్రసాద్‌పై ధోని అభిమానులు ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ధోనీ ఎంపిక ఆటోమేటిక్ ఛాయిస్ కాదని, 2019 వన్డే వరల్డ్ కప్‌ను దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకునే ఎంపిక జరిగిందని ఎమ్మెస్కే ప్రసాద్‌ పేర్కొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

అయితే ఆశించిన రీతిలో ప్రదర్శన బాగా లేకుంటే ధోనికి ప్రత్యామ్నాయం ఆలోచిస్తామని చెప్పిన నేపథ్యంలో 'ధోని గురించి మాట్లాడేందుకు అసలు నువ్వు ఎవరు?' అంటూ అభిమానులు ఎమ్మెస్కేపై కాస్తంత ఘాటుగానే విమర్శలు చేస్తున్నారు.

లంకతో ఐదు వన్డేలు, ఒక టీ20 మ్యాచ్‌ల కోసం బీసీసీఐ సెలక్టర్లు ఆదివారం జట్టును ప్రకటించారు. ఈ జట్టులో సెలక్టర్లు యువరాజ్‌కి మొండిచేయి చూపించారు. దీంతో యువీ క్రికెట్ కెరీర్ ఇక ముగిసినట్టేనని క్రీడా విశ్లేషకులు అభివర్ణించారు.

ఈ నేపథ్యంలో యువీకి తలుపులు మూసుకుపోలేదని అతడికి విశ్రాంతి కల్పించామని ఎమ్మెస్కే ప్రసాద్‌ వివరణ ఇచ్చారు. మరోవైపు జట్టుని ఎంపిక చేసే ప్రక్రియలో ధోనీ సహా అందరు ఆటగాళ్లపై చర్చిస్తామని, ఆశించిన రీతిలో ప్రదర్శన బాగా లేకుంటే మహీకి ప్రత్యామ్నాయం ఆలోచిస్తామన్నారు.

దీంతో ఎమ్మెస్కేపై ధోని అభిమానులు సోషల్ మీడియాలో తీవ్ర విమర్శలు చేశారు. 2019 వరల్డ్ కప్‌ని దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకుని యువ ఆటగాళ్లకు ప్రధాన్యత ఇవ్వాలనే ఉద్దేశంతో సీనియర్ ఆటగాళ్లను సెలక్టర్లు పక్కన పెడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

After India's historic 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Monday, the ODI squad was announced for the five-match series and it once again saw the name of MS Dhoni on the list.
