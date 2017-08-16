హైదరాబాద్: బీసీసీఐ చీఫ్ సెలక్టర్ ఎమ్మెస్కే ప్రసాద్‌పై ధోని అభిమానులు ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ధోనీ ఎంపిక ఆటోమేటిక్ ఛాయిస్ కాదని, 2019 వన్డే వరల్డ్ కప్‌ను దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకునే ఎంపిక జరిగిందని ఎమ్మెస్కే ప్రసాద్‌ పేర్కొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

అయితే ఆశించిన రీతిలో ప్రదర్శన బాగా లేకుంటే ధోనికి ప్రత్యామ్నాయం ఆలోచిస్తామని చెప్పిన నేపథ్యంలో 'ధోని గురించి మాట్లాడేందుకు అసలు నువ్వు ఎవరు?' అంటూ అభిమానులు ఎమ్మెస్కేపై కాస్తంత ఘాటుగానే విమర్శలు చేస్తున్నారు.

లంకతో ఐదు వన్డేలు, ఒక టీ20 మ్యాచ్‌ల కోసం బీసీసీఐ సెలక్టర్లు ఆదివారం జట్టును ప్రకటించారు. ఈ జట్టులో సెలక్టర్లు యువరాజ్‌కి మొండిచేయి చూపించారు. దీంతో యువీ క్రికెట్ కెరీర్ ఇక ముగిసినట్టేనని క్రీడా విశ్లేషకులు అభివర్ణించారు.

ఈ నేపథ్యంలో యువీకి తలుపులు మూసుకుపోలేదని అతడికి విశ్రాంతి కల్పించామని ఎమ్మెస్కే ప్రసాద్‌ వివరణ ఇచ్చారు. మరోవైపు జట్టుని ఎంపిక చేసే ప్రక్రియలో ధోనీ సహా అందరు ఆటగాళ్లపై చర్చిస్తామని, ఆశించిన రీతిలో ప్రదర్శన బాగా లేకుంటే మహీకి ప్రత్యామ్నాయం ఆలోచిస్తామన్నారు.

దీంతో ఎమ్మెస్కేపై ధోని అభిమానులు సోషల్ మీడియాలో తీవ్ర విమర్శలు చేశారు. 2019 వరల్డ్ కప్‌ని దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకుని యువ ఆటగాళ్లకు ప్రధాన్యత ఇవ్వాలనే ఉద్దేశంతో సీనియర్ ఆటగాళ్లను సెలక్టర్లు పక్కన పెడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

This man said that ms dhoni is no more automatic choice.....woowww see his career dusre ko bolne se pehle khud b dekhna chaiye msk prasad ko pic.twitter.com/41Ps8JaAny — Kulwinder Singh (@Kulwind18346591) 15 August 2017

MS Dhoni Is Not An Automatic Choice: MSK Prasad 😡@BCCI ask him to do one stumping. As per his records he can't even enter cricket stadium — ChillnBaba (@crazyCancer_ian) 15 August 2017

Forced Dhoni to leave captaincy.. Now this idiot MSK Prasad will put pressure on Dhoni to retire from international cricket!! -_- pic.twitter.com/VC2luT2u81 — MSDian Shubham Dogra (@Shubham513) 15 August 2017

@BCCI a player who hv played 6 test match and 17 ODI ,MSK prasad deciding fate of players like Yuvraj,Raina and commenting on Dhoni ..WTH !! — mahesh kumar pandey (@mahisays) 15 August 2017

'If Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alternatives'.



Aah, MSK Prasad being really bold here. — Shubham (@SportyShubh) 14 August 2017

Its quite funny when a person like MSK Prasad comments abt Yuvraj's and Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket n their existence in future. — Aditya Namjoshi (@aditya_msd) 14 August 2017

'If #Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alternatives' - MSK Prasad. Please you didn't last even for a year whilst rep #India — Mutu Srinivasan (@Mutu_Srinivasan) 14 August 2017

Who are you MSK Prasad to say that if @msdhoni not performs there are alternatives. You are only selector but Dhoni is Inspiration — Shanu Kumar (@ShanuKu17) 14 August 2017

@BCCI #Msk prasad u r no one to suggest dhoni will play or not in 2019 WC. He should be. because he is more capable player than others. — Rahul Ranjan (@RahulRanjann) 14 August 2017

