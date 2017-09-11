భారత జట్టా లేక ఆర్సీబీనా?: యువీ, రైనాలకు మొండిచేయిపై

హైదరాబాద్: భారత్, ఆస్ట్రేలియా జట్ల మధ్య సెప్టెంబర్ 17 నుంచి ఐదు వన్డేల సిరిస్ ప్రారంభం కానున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దీంతో ఆదివారం బీసీసీఐ సెలక్టర్లు తొలి మూడు వన్డేలకు టీమిండియాను ప్రకటించింది. సెలక్టర్లు ప్రకటించిన జట్టులో వెటరన్ క్రికెటర్లు యువరాజ్ సింగ్‌తో పాటు సురేశ్ రైనాలకు చోటు దక్కలేదు.

దీంతో నెటిజన్లు బీసీసీఐ సెలక్టర్ల తీరుపై మండిపడుతున్నారు. వరల్డ్ కప్ హీరో యువరాజ్‌ సింగ్‌కు జట్టులో స్థానం కల్పించకపోవడం బాధాకరమని, ఇప్పుడు ఏ కారణం చూపించి అతన్ని ఎంచుకోలేదని సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా అభిమానులు ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నారు.

Twitterati react as selectors stay clear of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina for Australia series

పటిష్టమైన ఆస్ట్రేలియా జట్టుతో తలపడే క్రమంలో అనుభవం ఉన్న ఆటగాళ్లు జట్టులో ఉండాల్సిన అవసరం ఎంతైనా ఉందని అభిమానులు అంటున్నారు. ఇక, కేదార్‌ జాదవ్‌ కంటే రైనా మంచి ఫినిషర్‌ అన్న అభిప్రాయాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. జట్టు కూర్పు బాలేదని, రైనా లేని జట్టుకు విజయావకాశాలు తక్కువ అని తెలిపారు.

మరికొందరు ఇది ఇండియ‌న్ టీమా? లేక రాయ‌ల్ చాలెంజ‌ర్స్ బెంగ‌ళూరు టీమా? అని వాళ్లు ప్ర‌శ్నిస్తున్నారు. ఇందుకు కారణం లేకపోలేదు. ఈ జట్టులో న‌లుగురు రాయ‌ల్ చాలెంజ‌ర్స్ బెంగ‌ళూరు చెందిన‌వాళ్లే కావడం గమనార్హం. గ‌తంలో ధోని కెప్టెన్‌గా ఉన్న స‌మ‌యంలో చెన్నై సూప‌ర్ కింగ్స్ జట్టు ఆటగాళ్లు ఎక్కువ‌గా ఉండేవాళ్లని, ఇప్పుడు కోహ్లీ కెప్టెన్ కావ‌డంతో ఆర్సీబీ వంతు వ‌చ్చింద‌ని విమర్శిస్తున్నారు.

ధోని కెప్టెన్‌గా ఉన్న‌ సమయంలో సురేశ్ రైనా, అశ్విన్‌, జ‌డేజాల‌తో భారత జట్టు చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్‌ను త‌ల‌పించేది. ఇప్పుడు కెప్టెన్ కోహ్లీతోపాటు కేదార్ జాద‌వ్‌, కేఎల్ రాహుల్‌, య‌జువేంద్ర చాహ‌ల్‌లు ఆస్ట్రేలియాతో తొలి మూడు వ‌న్డేల‌కు ఎంపిక‌య్యారు. ఈ ముగ్గురూ ఐపీఎల్‌లో బెంగళూరు జట్టుకు చెందిన వారే కావడం గమనార్హం.

English summary
The Indian selectors announced a 15-man squad led by skipper Virat Kohli for the first three of the five One-Day Internationals against Australia that is set to kick off on the 17th of September at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. As expected, there weren’t many changes from the squad that travelled and conquered Sri Lanka.
Story first published: Monday, September 11, 2017, 15:42 [IST]
