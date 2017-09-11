భారత జట్టా లేక ఆర్సీబీనా?: యువీ, రైనాలకు మొండిచేయిపై

హైదరాబాద్: భారత్, ఆస్ట్రేలియా జట్ల మధ్య సెప్టెంబర్ 17 నుంచి ఐదు వన్డేల సిరిస్ ప్రారంభం కానున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దీంతో ఆదివారం బీసీసీఐ సెలక్టర్లు తొలి మూడు వన్డేలకు టీమిండియాను ప్రకటించింది. సెలక్టర్లు ప్రకటించిన జట్టులో వెటరన్ క్రికెటర్లు యువరాజ్ సింగ్‌తో పాటు సురేశ్ రైనాలకు చోటు దక్కలేదు.

దీంతో నెటిజన్లు బీసీసీఐ సెలక్టర్ల తీరుపై మండిపడుతున్నారు. వరల్డ్ కప్ హీరో యువరాజ్‌ సింగ్‌కు జట్టులో స్థానం కల్పించకపోవడం బాధాకరమని, ఇప్పుడు ఏ కారణం చూపించి అతన్ని ఎంచుకోలేదని సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా అభిమానులు ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నారు.

పటిష్టమైన ఆస్ట్రేలియా జట్టుతో తలపడే క్రమంలో అనుభవం ఉన్న ఆటగాళ్లు జట్టులో ఉండాల్సిన అవసరం ఎంతైనా ఉందని అభిమానులు అంటున్నారు. ఇక, కేదార్‌ జాదవ్‌ కంటే రైనా మంచి ఫినిషర్‌ అన్న అభిప్రాయాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. జట్టు కూర్పు బాలేదని, రైనా లేని జట్టుకు విజయావకాశాలు తక్కువ అని తెలిపారు.

మరికొందరు ఇది ఇండియ‌న్ టీమా? లేక రాయ‌ల్ చాలెంజ‌ర్స్ బెంగ‌ళూరు టీమా? అని వాళ్లు ప్ర‌శ్నిస్తున్నారు. ఇందుకు కారణం లేకపోలేదు. ఈ జట్టులో న‌లుగురు రాయ‌ల్ చాలెంజ‌ర్స్ బెంగ‌ళూరు చెందిన‌వాళ్లే కావడం గమనార్హం. గ‌తంలో ధోని కెప్టెన్‌గా ఉన్న స‌మ‌యంలో చెన్నై సూప‌ర్ కింగ్స్ జట్టు ఆటగాళ్లు ఎక్కువ‌గా ఉండేవాళ్లని, ఇప్పుడు కోహ్లీ కెప్టెన్ కావ‌డంతో ఆర్సీబీ వంతు వ‌చ్చింద‌ని విమర్శిస్తున్నారు.

ధోని కెప్టెన్‌గా ఉన్న‌ సమయంలో సురేశ్ రైనా, అశ్విన్‌, జ‌డేజాల‌తో భారత జట్టు చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్‌ను త‌ల‌పించేది. ఇప్పుడు కెప్టెన్ కోహ్లీతోపాటు కేదార్ జాద‌వ్‌, కేఎల్ రాహుల్‌, య‌జువేంద్ర చాహ‌ల్‌లు ఆస్ట్రేలియాతో తొలి మూడు వ‌న్డేల‌కు ఎంపిక‌య్యారు. ఈ ముగ్గురూ ఐపీఎల్‌లో బెంగళూరు జట్టుకు చెందిన వారే కావడం గమనార్హం.

Earlier CSK quota (ash jad raina) now RCB quota (chahal rahul jadhav) still No @DineshKarthik — Boobalan Subramani (@ksboobalan27) September 10, 2017

RCB quota won't help you in winning series against Australia. You all are ignoring the facilities of experienced players like Raina & Yuvi. — Aditya Kashyap (@geekyaadi) September 10, 2017

Kohli is clearly favouring his failed RCB team mates Rahul and Jadhav over DK, Rahane and Pandey. #INDvsAUS — Hasim (@lewdworn) September 10, 2017

Where is suresh Raina? India will definitely lose this series because Raina is not in the squad...recent times I hate cricket — Dhoni Sreeram (@DhoniSriram1) September 10, 2017

I dont know why @ImRaina is not selected he should have given a chance this time instead of jadhav #IndvAus .really felling sad for him — Raina Naresh (@RainaNareshh) September 10, 2017

were is @ImRaina he's just playing well 😐 — rohitmarawi (@rohitmarawii3) September 10, 2017

How about Yuvraj Singh, how long will his 'rest' continue? #IndvAus — Samrat Chakraborty (@samrat_tweets) September 10, 2017

@RaviShastriOfc you have't done any better than @YUVSTRONG12 for india now playing cheap politics with him — Avinash (@AvinashKumar180) September 10, 2017

As @YUVSTRONG12 is ignored once again, seems his int'l career is almost over! 😢 @BCCI @imVkohli — Arnab Paul 🇮🇳 (@ArnabPaul_) September 10, 2017

So finally exclusion of @YUVSTRONG12 & @ImRaina .That means you have to perform extremely well to be fit in the bench strenghth. #INDvsAUS — Rajat Sharma (@rajat_sachin) September 10, 2017

I think seniority plays a vital role while playng wth a team lke #INDvsAUS @YUVSTRONG12 should hav been included nd @ImRaina too in da team — Gowtham (@Im_Gk14) September 10, 2017

