ధోనితో భజ్జీకి పోలికా?: ట్విటర్‌లో నెటిజన్ల సెటైర్లు

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

హైదరాబాద్: ఐసీసీ ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీకి త‌న‌ను ఎంపిక చేయ‌క‌పోవ‌డంపై సెలక్టర్లపై టీమిండియా ఆఫ్ స్పిన్న‌ర్ హ‌ర్భ‌జ‌న్ సింగ్ త‌న అక్క‌సును వెల్ల‌గ‌క్కాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఫామ్‌లో లేని ధోనిని ఎంపిక చేసినవాళ్లు తనను ఎందుకు ఎంపిక చేయలేదని భజ్జీ నిలదీసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

ధోనికి ఇచ్చిన విలువ నాకెందుకివ్వరు?: అక్కసు వెళ్లగక్కిన హర్భజన్ (ఫోటోలు)

'నేను కూడా 19 ఏళ్లు క్రికెట్‌ ఆడా. భారత్‌ తరఫున మ్యాచ్‌లు గెలిచా, ఓడిపోయా. ప్రపంచకప్‌లు గెలిచిన రెండు జట్లలో నేను సభ్యుడిని. కానీ కొందరు ఆటగాళ్లనే ప్రత్యేకంగా చూస్తున్నారు. కొందరిని చూడడం లేదు. అలా చూడని ఆటగాళ్లలో నేనొకడిని. ఎందుకు ఇలా చేస్తున్నారో అర్థం కావడం లేదు' అని ధోనీని ఉద్దేశించి భజ్జీ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh's controversial statement on 'MS Dhoni getting more privilege'

ధోనితో తనను తాను పోల్చుకున్న హర్భజన్‌ వ్యాఖ్యలపై ట్విటర్‌లో నెటిజన్లు జోకులు పేల్చుతున్నారు. 'హర్భజన్‌ సింగ్‌ ఛాంపియన్‌ ధోనీతో పోల్చుకుంటున్నాడు. స్టువర్ట్‌ బిన్నీ తనకు తాను.. ఛాంపియన్‌ విరాట్‌తో పోల్చుకున్నట్లు ఉంది' అని ఓ నెటిజిన్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

మరో నెజిటన్ 'భజ్జీ.. నీ పట్ల దేశమంతటా గౌరవం ఉంది.. కానీ అదంతా పోతోంది. మీరు పెరిగి పెద్దయ్యారు. ఇప్పుడు రిటైర్‌ అవ్వాలి' అని సూచించాడు. 'యూ ఫూల్. ఐపీఎల్‌కి అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్‌కు తేడా తెలియదా. ధోని గురించి చెడుగా మాట్లాడితే సహించేది లేదు' అని ధీరజ్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

Read more about:

ms dhoni, cricket, harbhajan singh, team india, champions trophy 2017, ధోని, క్రికెట్, హర్భజన్ సింగ్, టీమిండియా, ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీ 2017

English summary
New Delhi: Unhappy with the ICC Champions Trophy team selection, veteran offie Harbhajan Singh had come forth to express his disappointment at the double standard nature of MSK Prasad-led selection committee.
Other articles published on May 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...