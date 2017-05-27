హైదరాబాద్: ఐసీసీ ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీకి త‌న‌ను ఎంపిక చేయ‌క‌పోవ‌డంపై సెలక్టర్లపై టీమిండియా ఆఫ్ స్పిన్న‌ర్ హ‌ర్భ‌జ‌న్ సింగ్ త‌న అక్క‌సును వెల్ల‌గ‌క్కాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఫామ్‌లో లేని ధోనిని ఎంపిక చేసినవాళ్లు తనను ఎందుకు ఎంపిక చేయలేదని భజ్జీ నిలదీసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

ధోనికి ఇచ్చిన విలువ నాకెందుకివ్వరు?: అక్కసు వెళ్లగక్కిన హర్భజన్ (ఫోటోలు)

'నేను కూడా 19 ఏళ్లు క్రికెట్‌ ఆడా. భారత్‌ తరఫున మ్యాచ్‌లు గెలిచా, ఓడిపోయా. ప్రపంచకప్‌లు గెలిచిన రెండు జట్లలో నేను సభ్యుడిని. కానీ కొందరు ఆటగాళ్లనే ప్రత్యేకంగా చూస్తున్నారు. కొందరిని చూడడం లేదు. అలా చూడని ఆటగాళ్లలో నేనొకడిని. ఎందుకు ఇలా చేస్తున్నారో అర్థం కావడం లేదు' అని ధోనీని ఉద్దేశించి భజ్జీ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

ధోనితో తనను తాను పోల్చుకున్న హర్భజన్‌ వ్యాఖ్యలపై ట్విటర్‌లో నెటిజన్లు జోకులు పేల్చుతున్నారు. 'హర్భజన్‌ సింగ్‌ ఛాంపియన్‌ ధోనీతో పోల్చుకుంటున్నాడు. స్టువర్ట్‌ బిన్నీ తనకు తాను.. ఛాంపియన్‌ విరాట్‌తో పోల్చుకున్నట్లు ఉంది' అని ఓ నెటిజిన్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

మరో నెజిటన్ 'భజ్జీ.. నీ పట్ల దేశమంతటా గౌరవం ఉంది.. కానీ అదంతా పోతోంది. మీరు పెరిగి పెద్దయ్యారు. ఇప్పుడు రిటైర్‌ అవ్వాలి' అని సూచించాడు. 'యూ ఫూల్. ఐపీఎల్‌కి అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్‌కు తేడా తెలియదా. ధోని గురించి చెడుగా మాట్లాడితే సహించేది లేదు' అని ధీరజ్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

Harbhajan Singh comparing himself with Champion Dhoni is like Stuart Binny comparing himself with Champion Virat Kohli 😂😂 #CT17 — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 25, 2017

Won't be surprised if like Yograj Singh, even Harbhajan Singh starts getting trolled everytime Dhoni does well. Remember, you called for it. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 25, 2017

@harbhajan_singh

Respect all over India 2 U Bhajji. But it's all over. U grow old now. U should retire. Sadness to watch ur struggles !😳 — 🇦 🇲 🇮 🇹 (@ImAmit_SMP) May 26, 2017

@harbhajan_singh sir once I support u but today I m ur biggest hater 😠😠

Shame on u @harbhajan_singh

This is for u pic.twitter.com/CZuaqiFTWR — Mohit Pathak (@mpathak745) May 26, 2017

@harbhajan_singh India doesnt have any player who can wicketkeep & finsih an innings better than @msdhoni himself #Supportmahi — zubin sheth (@zubinsheth96) May 26, 2017

@harbhajan_singh You fool. Don't you know the difference between IPL and international cricket. Don't dare to say anything bad about MSD — Dhiraj Kumar (@Dhirajbaby25) May 25, 2017

Dear @harbhajan_singh, pls cure your mindset before speaking to the media! Such pathetic statements are only gonna degrade you as a person! — • Saloni • (@salkulfree) May 26, 2017