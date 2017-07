Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

I Love all my fans. A humble request to all fans please refrain from negative comments. Your prayers and support is always appreciated

nowadays you have nothing else to do except such cheap activities if you are not focused on your cricket..

Mango man! Work Hard to get a job there as a Cab Driver as Ur future in Cricket is no more..😎 U don't deserve any place in the Team Now!!

can you tell me what the reason you didnt get centrel contract ?

English summary

Umar Akmal has time and again split opinion right down the middle in Pakistan with his inconsistent performances over the years. Dubbed as the next big thing to come out of Pakistan cricket, the right-handed batsman has failed to live up to his billing and realise his potential.