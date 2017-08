సఫారీలకు షాక్: బీసీసీఐ అసంతృప్తి, బాక్సింగ్ డే టెస్టుకు నో

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is extremely annoyed at the manner in which Lorgat has gone about finalising the itinerary for the tour. That irritation was exacerbated by the fact that he was staying in the same hotel as BCCI officials during the recent Champions Trophy (in England and Wales), and yet made no attempt to discuss it with them.