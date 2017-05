Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

So good to see @msdhoni bringing out water and drinks for playing XI against @BCBtigers . Humility at its highest. #IndvsBan

@msdhoni known fr humbleness, carrying drinks to his fellow team mates isn't a new thing! I admire you so very much Mahiya

English summary

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen carrying drinks for his teammates during the Champions Trophy warm-up match between India and Bangladesh at Oval.