వన్డేల్లో కోహ్లీనే నెంబర్ వన్: టాప్-10లో కనిపించని బౌలర్లు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli continued to be the world's top-ranked one-day batsman in the latest ICC ODI rankings, released on Friday. Having 873 points in his kitty, Kohli will have a chance to increase the 12-point lead over second-placed Australian David Warner at the upcoming five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting in Dambulla on Sunday.