ఐరాతో డ్యాన్స్ చేసిన కెప్టెన్ కోహ్లీ (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Omg!!!!! So cute... 😍😍 thank u so much for sharing it... 😄🙏

English summary

Cricketer Mohammed Shami shared an adorable video of his daughter, Aairah, dancing with Indian captain Virat Kohli. The video shows Aairah happily shaking a leg on the dance floor with Virat Kohli to Lou Bega's hit number 'I Got A Girl'.