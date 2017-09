వివాదాస్పదం: కోహ్లీని 'స్వీపర్'తో పోల్చిన ఆస్ట్రేలియా జర్నలిస్ట్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

If you can't do anything good then please don't disrespect those who are willing to do good things 👎👎👎

Wow... Thanks for showing how good we indians are... We know to clean the place we worship. So keep making india proud of their culture.

U know hw much is earning of @imVkohli dat he can purchase this stadium n keep u sweeper over there n also pay u more dan ur current package

English summary

An Australian cricket journalist was left red faced when he decided to troll Team India Captain, Virat Kohli. The journo called Kohli as a ‘sweeper’ and shared a picture of Virat cleaning the stadium and became a victim of trolling by all the cricket fans online. Virat Kohli fans were quick to call out the rude Aussie journalist and showed him his place for making the impolite joke on the Indian skipper.