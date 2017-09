విరాట్ కోహ్లీ సరికొత్త చరిత్ర: పలు రికార్డులు బద్దలు కొట్టాడు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

India's @imVkohli has passed @Bazmccullum to become the highest scorer in the second innings of T20Is - and look at that average! #howzstat pic.twitter.com/bHfShz0Cgp

What a chase from @imVkohli - another supreme innings wins him the Man of the Match award! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/r29F8NDEmX

English summary

Virat Kohli celebrated his milestone 50th T20 international by reaching 15,000 international runs in just 304 matches and becoming the fastest to do so as India played Sri Lanka in the lone T20 international at Colombo on Wednesday.