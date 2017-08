Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Indian captain Virat Kohli is likely to be rested for the upcoming one-off T20I against Sri Lanka. Team India is currently in Sri Lanka for the three Tests, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one-off T20I. After the ongoing Test series, the two teams will lock horns in the ODIs from August 20.