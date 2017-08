Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Virat Kohli presented MS Dhoni a platinum bat to mark the latter’s 300th ODI in Colombo on Thursday. This was ahead of the fourth ODI of the five-match series against Sri Lanka. Dhoni is also on the verge of a couple of special feats playing his milestone match. The BCCI took to Twitter to post the picture of the presentation.