కోహ్లీ ఆట చూస్తుంటే అతడు గుర్తొస్తున్నాడు: లంక మాజీ దిగ్గజం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Virat Kohli didn’t have a great run following the double hundred against Bangladesh in the one-off Test. He was caught out time and again for his drives away from the body and then picked up an injury against Australia. But he has looked better with time scoring 111* against West Indies in an ODI and in the on-going series against Sri Lanka, he scored his 17th Test in Galle.