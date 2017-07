Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

India skipper Virat Kohli's holiday pictures with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma have been breaking the internet in the past few days. But it seems that Kohli's dream vacation in New York has come to an end as he took to Twitter and posted a selfie from the inside of a moving car and the caption read, "Back to the grind again."