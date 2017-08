రాఖీ పౌర్ణమి: కెప్టెన్ కోహ్లీతో సహా ఇలా శుభాకాంక్షలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone. Protect and take care of your sisters under all circumstances. Have a great day!! pic.twitter.com/eXmkyTm9DK

Treat every woman the way you would want your sister to be treated. #RakshaBandhan greetings to all.

It is a day when sisters tie 'rakhis' as a token of their love around their brothers' wrists. Here's wishing everyone happy #RakshaBandhan ! pic.twitter.com/8OQC8dwKUV

Sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. Happy #RakshaBandhan to all.My sister's Anju ji & Manju ji & me half Ganju ji :) pic.twitter.com/Z8Edz84Y9Q

English summary

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, many celebrities have taken to social media to wish their siblings. Among them is Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli, who put up the sweetest post to wish everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan.