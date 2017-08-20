సోషల్ మీడియాలో చిన్నారి వీడియో వైరల్: స్పందించిన భారత క్రికెటర్లు

హైదరాబాద్: పిల్లల పట్ల తల్లిదండ్రులు ఎంతో ఓర్పు, సహనంతో ఉండాలని కెప్టెన్ కోహ్లీతో పాటు శిఖర్ ధావన్, యువీ, రాబిన్ ఊతప్పలు అన్నారు. సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారిన ఓ వీడియోపై వీరంతా స్పందించారు. చిన్నపిల్లలు దైవంతో సమానమని, వారిని కొట్టొదని, దూషించవద్దని అన్నారు.

ఇంతకీ వీడియోలో ఏముందంటే?

'ఓ చిన్నారి తన పుస్తకంలో 1 నుంచి 5 వరకు రాసుకున్న అంకెలను చదువుతూ ఉంటుంది. సరిగ్గా చదవాలని ఆమె తల్లి పదే పదే కోపంగా చెప్పడంతో, ఆ చిన్నారి ఏడుస్తూ అంకెలను చదువుతుంది. అయినా సరే ఆ తల్లి చిన్నారిపై చేయిచేసుకుని దూషిస్తుంది' ఇప్పుడు ఈ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది.

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan condemn child abuse, send out strong message

ఈ వీడియోని చూసిన భారత క్రికెటర్లు శిఖర్‌ ధావన్‌, యువరాజ్ సింగ్, విరాట్ కోహ్లీ, రాబిన్‌ ఉతప్పలు స్పందించారు. 'తమ పిల్లల పట్ల ఏ సమయంలోనైనా తల్లిదండ్రులు ఎంతో ఓర్పుతో ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. ప్రతి చిన్నారికి వారు స్వతహాగ నేర్చుకునే తత్వం ఉంటుంది. దయచేసి వారిని కొట్టొద్దు, దూషించొద్దు' అని ధావన్‌ తన ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

Is that how you going to bring up your child ? Absolutely disgraceful and disturbing behaviour by this parent 😡 you need to give your child love and compassion to get the best out of them ! Unacceptable 😤

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Education in India has always had its share of terrible tales. From parents forcing their children to opt for a particular subject to making them slog long hours at tuitions after schools, the competitive environment has often done more harm to the student than encouraging them to learn; also, quashing their confidence and morale at times.
Story first published: Sunday, August 20, 2017, 11:35 [IST]
